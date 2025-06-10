NCP factions hold parallel rallies on 26th Foundation Day; reject merger talks

Mumbai, June 10 On the 26th Foundation Day of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), both factions of the party -- one led by NCP (Sharad Pawar) President Sharad Pawar and the other by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar -- will hold parallel events in Pune.

While Sharad Pawar will address the party workers at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir in Shivajinagar, Ajit Pawar will host a large gathering at Balewadi Stadium.

The simultaneous events will be marked by displays of strength, as both groups assert their relevance and future direction in Maharashtra's political landscape.

Ajit Pawar, who parted ways with his uncle Sharad Pawar in 2023 and aligned with the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, has since taken control of the NCP name and its 'clock' symbol following a legal battle.

Despite speculations about a possible reconciliation ahead of the upcoming local and civic body elections, both sides have dismissed any talks of merger or alliance, stressing their distinct plans for political consolidation.

Speaking to IANS, Maharashtra NCP President and MP Sunil Dattatray Tatkare said, "Today is our 26th Foundation Day. We are celebrating not only with joy but with the strong spirit of our secular thought. Really happy to be with the development of the state and the country. As a state President, I am proud that we are a part of this process. So I wish all the success and the best wishes to my party workers across the state and even across the country."

NCP National Spokesperson and former MP Anand Paranjpe told IANS, "Today, we are celebrating the 26th foundation day of the Nationalist Congress Party with great enthusiasm and joy. Our National President and the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Ajit Pawar, will be guiding us with his address. Over 50,000 people will be here and Ajit Pawar will guide us for the future."

Meanwhile, NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Amol Ramsing Kolhe, told IANS, "Both are different parties, and each party is celebrating its own foundation day. I believe there is no need for anyone to have any problem with this."

"However, respected Sharad Pawar is recognised across the country as the torchbearer of the ideology of Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar. That's why, on the occasion of the Foundation Day, there is great enthusiasm among all workers and office-bearers to get Pawar Saheb's guidance," he said.

In Nagpur, NCP (SP) leader Ishwar Balbudhe echoed the sentiments of party workers who are caught between the two factions.

"Since the day the Nationalist Congress Party was founded, we have been working with it. But in the past couple of years, a lot has happened, and everyone has seen it. What is needed now is for both leaders to come together, because it's the grassroots workers who are struggling," he told IANS.

"The upcoming local body elections will see party workers fighting on the ground. If everyone fights separately, the first conflict will be between workers of the same party -- NCP workers fighting among themselves, Shiv Sena workers fighting each other," Balbudhe added.

In a gesture symbolising unity, local leaders in Nagpur had even put up posters featuring both Ajit and Sharad Pawar, hoping for a reunion.

NCP (SP) Pune city President and former Pune Mayor Prashant Jagtap paid glowing tributes to the senior Pawar, telling IANS, "Leaders like Sharad Pawar are not born to retire. Over the past 67 years, from forming the party to uplifting people and driving development across Maharashtra and the country, he has contributed immensely in every sector. I believe Sharad Pawar can never retire -- he was born solely for the progress of Maharashtra and the nation."

