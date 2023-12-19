NCP MPs Amol Kolhe and Supriya Sule slam Modi government after suspension

Today, 49 more opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament for aggressive opposition to the government. The total number of suspended MPs has now reached 141. Among the suspended MPs from the Lok Sabha are Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe from Maharashtra. After the suspension, Amol Kolhe strongly criticized the Modi government.

Amol Kolhe expressed his regret, emphasizing the historical principle of not laying hands on farmers, a sentiment even upheld by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's administration. However, he criticized the current rulers who, despite invoking Chhatrapati's name, seemed indifferent to the concerns of farmers. Kolhe highlighted that their suspension came as a result of demanding a parliamentary discussion to lift the export ban on onions, characterizing the action as authoritarian. Asserting their commitment to the cause, Kolhe declared, "We are the descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; the struggle is in our blood. We are prepared to take our fight to the streets, advocating for justice for the farmers until our last breath." He shared that with this unwavering determination and supported by MP Supriya Sule and cooperative factions, they protested within the Parliament premises against the export ban.

What Supriya Sula has to say?

Supriya Sule expressed her concern over what she perceives as a shift from democracy to dictatorship within the government. With over 100 members suspended, she highlighted the need for transparency in addressing corruption within the Parliament. Sule called for a discussion on the matter, urging Home Minister Amit Shah to address the incident where two individuals entered the Parliament with BJP member passes. She deemed the situation as indicative of a dictatorial approach.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), through its official handle, criticized the government's actions. They lauded Supriya Sule, a multiple-time recipient of prestigious parliamentary awards, and condemned the detention of Dr. Amol Kolhe and Kha. Mohammad Faizal during the winter session in Delhi. The party expressed dismay at the alleged security threat posed by a BJP member's intrusion into the Parliament, emphasizing the denial of a discussion on the matter during the session. The NCP's statement portrayed the government's actions as a threat to Indian democracy, drawing a parallel with the efforts of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution. The NCP accused the government of engaging in anti-constitutional activities and asserted that the suspension of members is equivalent to suspending democracy from the Parliament, characterizing the government's approach as dictatorial and against the principles of Indian democracy.