NCP nominates Nawab Malik despite BJP’s objection

Mumbai, Oct 29 NCP led by Ajit Pawar on Tuesday nominated former minister Nawab Malik from Mankhurd Shivajinagar constituency while neglecting the objection raised by its ally BJP.

The BJP has warned that they will not campaign for Nawab Malik for his alleged links with underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim.

Tuesday was the last date for filing nomination papers.

Nawab Malik, who is currently the legislator from Anushakti Nagar, will move to the adjoining Mankhurd Shivajinagar constituency to take on the Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi.

His daughter Sana Malik, who has been nominated by NCP, filed her nomination on Monday to contest from Anushakti Nagar.

“Today, I filed a nomination from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency as NCP candidate. I had filed the form as an Independent candidate also. But the party has sent the AB form which was submitted at 2.55 pm and now I am the official candidate of NCP,” said Nawab Malik after filing his nomination papers in the presence of his two daughters Sana Malik, and Nilofer Malik.

He will now contest on NCP’s clock symbol.

“I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare for giving me a nomination. They have faith in me. The voters will wholeheartedly support me. I will win from the Mankhurd Shivajinagar constituency,” said Nawab Malik.

NCP’s move is crucial as the BJP has repeatedly expressed its strong objection against Malik’s nomination. It was Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar who took the initiative to oppose Malik’s nomination saying that the BJP will not campaign for him.

“We will not accept giving a ticket to someone linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. We won't support Nawab Malik and will have a different stand,” said Shelar.

BJP’s opposition is because Nawab Malik is currently on medical bail in connection with the money laundering case.

He was a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi and was arrested in 2022 in a case first registered by the NIA against Dawood and his associates including Chhota Shakeel and Tiger Memon.

However, after Ajit Pawar walked out of the NCP led by his uncle in June 2023, Malik, who was out on medical bail, switched to the former’s camp deserting the Sharad Pawar faction.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor