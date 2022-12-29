NCP President Sharad Pawar enquires about condition of PM Modi's ailing mother

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquiring about the condition of his ailing mother, Hiraben Modi and wishing her a speedy recovery and good health, here on Thursday.

"I read that your mother has been admitted to the hospital and am relieved to know that she is stable and recovering. I know how close you are with your beloved mother and the special bond you share with her and understand this difficult phase in your life," said Pawar.

Penning a brief letter to the PM, Pawar said, "A mother is the purest soul on Earth. Your mother has been the constant source of energy and sustaining force in shaping your life..."

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to a hospital and her condition is reported to be stable.

The hospital in a statement had said, "Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable."

( With inputs from ANI )

