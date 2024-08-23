NCP to go solo in J&K Assembly election, likely to contest 12 seats

Mumbai, Aug 23 Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said on Friday that the party will contest the upcoming Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir independently without any pre- and post-alliance with any political party.

NCP is expected to contest about 12 seats there.

NCP's move is crucial as it wants to increase its presence across the country, especially after Ajit Pawar deserted Sharad Pawar in July 2023 and thereafter became the party's National President, with the Election Commission granting the party name and symbol to him.

NCP is currently sharing power with the BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Apart from this, NCP has a presence in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala and Jharkhand with the elected representatives.

"NCP will go solo in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election without any pre- or post-alliance with any political party," said the party secretary in-charge Brijmohan Shrivastav, who is currently in Srinagar to plan the party's poll campaign and shortlist the aspirants for the party nomination.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, the common voters strongly feel that the regional parties have exploited them for the last 70 years by giving various assurances and selling dreams. Now people have realised that the future of Jammu and Kashmir is confined to the hands of national parties. They also think that BJP and Congress always support the regional leaders and thereby do not take into account their issues prominently which affects their development," Shrivastav added.

The party has declared a list of 26 star campaigners for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election which will take place in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1.

Shrivastav said the list includes NCP President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Working President Praful Patel, state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, senior Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and party's Jammu and Kashmir President Tariq Rasool.

"The party plans to conduct a strong and effective poll campaign in Jammu and Kashmir under the guidance of experienced leaders. NCP will make efforts for the resolution of a slew of burning issues faced by the citizens there," he added.

He said that the poll campaign will revolve around a slew of issues, including the economic development and upgradation of infrastructure, job creation, and promotion of investments across sectors especially in the tourism sector.

Apart from this, safety and social security are major concerns but with the new government in place, the people hope that they will get a more secure life.

He pointed out that during his meetings with several people, it was realised that the scrapping of Article 370 would not be exploited during the poll campaign.

"However, people feel that if the Centre will not give the statehood then it will be difficult to push the development process," said the NCP secretary-in-charge.

Commenting on the pre-poll alliance between the National Conference and Congress, Shrivastav said it is an old alliance which has failed previously and this time again it will not have much impact.

