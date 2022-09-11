NCP will not bow to rulers in Delhi: Sharad Pawar

New Delhi, Sep 11 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said said that the party will "never surrender before the rulers in Delhi".

Speaking at the NCP national council meeting here, Pawar who on Saturday was re-elected unanimously the party president told the workers to be prepared for a "big fight".

Pawar said that Chhatrapati Shivaji never bowed in front of Delhi rulers and the NCP follows that path which has established itself as a progressive national party.

His remarks came as many Opposition leaders are under the spotlight of probe agencies, while NCP leaders such as Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh are under judicial custody.

Pawar slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government over rising inflation, unemployment and dividing the country on religious lines.

"We have to challenge the present government democratically which is misusing central agencies ED, CBI and money power. We have to be prepared for a fight," he said.

After the national council meeting of NCP on Sunday, party general secretary Praful Patel said that Sharad Pawar was not a contender for the prime minister's post, and the opposition unity was paramount.

He said Pawar was going to play an important role to bring many forces together.

Patel said: "Sharad Pawar was never and will never be the PM face. He only speaks about the real issues of this country. Some workers of the party expressed their views but Sharad Pawar is not aspiring for the PM post.

"We know our limitations and he is not the opposition's face but will play an important role."

Patel said the NCP was going to play a key role in the next General Elections.

But the party's stand was clear that there was a need for the Opposition to unite.

