NCP's Supriya Sule urges Nirmala Sitharaman to "withdraw" GST on school supplies to relieve parents

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Supriya Sule on Monday said that the rising cost of school supplies was putting a burden on the parents and urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharmaan to consider exempting Goods and Services Taxes on the same.

NCP MP said the rising cost of school supplies is putting a burden on parents, with prices soaring by 35-40 per cent this year alone.

"The rising cost of school supplies is putting a burden on parents, with prices soaring by 35-40 per cent this year alone. Inflation is already causing financial strain, making it harder for families. I urge the Union Finance Minister Hon.@nsitharaman ji to kindly consider exempting GST on school supplies, which would help reduce prices and make them more affordable for everyone. #EducationForAll," tweeted Supriya Sule.

As per MP, the cost of school supplies has increased tremendously in the past few years.

"In the past few years, the cost of school supplies has increased tremendously. This year too, school materials have become expensive by 35 to 40 per cent. On the one hand, while the fire of inflation has already flared up, the parents have to work hard due to the increase in the price of school materials," she said in a tweet.

The MP believes if the government withdraws GST on school supplies, these prices will come down.

"If the government withdraws GST on school supplies, these prices will come down," she said.

"I request the Union Finance Minister to please waive GST on all types of school supplies. This will reduce the cost of school materials and make them affordable for the common man," she further said in a tweet.

