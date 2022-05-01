NCTE invites applications for 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme

National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) under the Ministry of Education (MoE) has invited online applications for the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programmes (ITEP) for academic session 2023-24.

According to the Ministry of Education, the admission for the same will be carried out by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET).

The four-year ITEP will be available for all students who choose teaching as a profession after secondary, by choice.

"This integrated course will benefit students since they will save one year by finishing it in four years rather than the customary five years required by the present B.Ed. plan. The four-year ITEP is a milestone achievement in fulfilling one of the major mandates of National Education Policy 2020," the ministry said.

As notified on October 22, 2021, ITEP is a dual-major holistic bachelor's degree offering BA BEd/ B Sc BEd and BCom BEd.

"It is one of the major mandates of the National Education Policy 2020 related to Teacher Education. It will be offered in pilot mode initially in multidisciplinary Central/State Government Universities/Institutions across the country," it added.

NCTE has devised the curriculum for this course as per NEP 2020 in such a way that it enables a student-teacher to get a degree in education as well as a specialized discipline such as history, mathematics, science, arts, economics, or commerce.

ITEP will not only impart cutting-edge pedagogy but will also establish a foundation in early childhood care and education (ECCE), foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), inclusive education, and an understanding of India and its values/ethos/art/traditions, among others.

The course will contribute substantially to the revitalization of the whole teacher education sector. The prospective teachers passing out of this course through a multi-disciplinary environment, grounded in Indian values and traditions will be instilled with the needs of the 21st century on global standards, and hence will be largely helpful in shaping the future of New India, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor