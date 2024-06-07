NDA Government Formation: NDA MPs to Assemble Today to Elect Narendra Modi as Their Leader

The recently elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are set to convene on Friday to officially nominate Narendra Modi as their leader, signaling his forthcoming third term as Prime Minister. Sources indicate the swearing-in ceremony is likely to occur on Sunday.

Once Modi secures the leadership position among NDA MPs, prominent members of the alliance such as TDP's N. Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar, and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde will accompany the Prime Minister in presenting the list of supporting parliamentarians to President Droupadi Murmu during a subsequent meeting, according to alliance representatives.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan asserted on Thursday that all the NDA partners are determined to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for a landmark third consecutive term.“I’ve no demand from Modi ji, our goal was to make him PM and we are committed for it,” Chirag Paswan told the media.