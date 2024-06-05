NDA Leaders Unanimously Elect Narendra Modi As Alliance Leader

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their alliance leader, signaling his third term in office. The resolution, signed by 21 NDA leaders, highlighted the coalition government's commitment to serving the poor, women, youth, farmers, and deprived sections of society.

आज नई दिल्ली में आयोजित एनडीए की बैठक में आदरणीय श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को सर्वसम्मति से एनडीए का नेता चुना गया है।



मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में एनडीए सरकार भारत के गरीब-महिला-युवा-किसान और शोषित, वंचित व पीड़ित नागरिकों की सेवा करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। भारत की विरासत को संरक्षित कर… pic.twitter.com/yIKuR2mkE9 — BJP (@BJP4India) June 5, 2024

"We are all proud that the NDA fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and won. We all NDA leaders unanimously elect Narendra Modi as our leader," the resolution affirmed.

Key leaders present at the meeting included TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) leader and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, along with senior BJP officials.

The meeting came a day after the NDA secured a majority in the Lok Sabha election, paving the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term. The TDP, JD(U), Shiv Sena, and LJP (Ram Vilas) won 16, 12, 7, and 5 seats respectively, making them crucial for the government formation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take oath for the third time on June 8. Parties like the TDP and JD(U) are likely to demand key portfolios, given their crucial support for government formation and survival.

Although the NDA comfortably crossed the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP, with 240 seats, fell short of the magic number for the first time since 2014 and is reliant on its allies.