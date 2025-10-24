NDA likely to win record number of seats in Bihar: Kiren Rijiju

Jammu, Oct 24 Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Friday said there is a strong possibility of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning a record number of seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to IANS, Kiren Rijiju said, “It is clearly visible that the people of Bihar are with the NDA. The BJP, JD(U), and other allies are working together in complete unity. It is a one-sided contest. There is a possibility of the NDA securing a record number of seats this time.”

He also criticised the Opposition alliance, Mahagathbandhan, calling its members “opportunists.”

“There is no real alliance in the Mahagathbandhan. They are merely opportunists fighting for power and sharing seats among themselves. But if the people give their mandate, how will they share those seats?” Rijiju told IANS.

The Union Minister also reacted to the Rajya Sabha byelections in Jammu and Kashmir, which were held on Friday.

“The Rajya Sabha by-election in J&K has been completed. We expect a good result. Whatever the outcome, we will accept it, as this is the essence of democracy. It is, however, difficult to say who supports whom inside the House,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir ended peacefully as 86 MLAs cast their votes, while the detained Doda MLA Mehraj Malik voted through a postal ballot, and Peoples Conference (PC) MLA, Sajad Lone, abstained from the voting process.

The voting took place at the Legislative Assembly complex in Srinagar.

In total 90-member strong J&K Assembly, two seats, Nagrota and Budgam, are going to bypolls on November 11 after these fell vacant.

The result for all four Rajya Sabha seats will be declared after 4 p.m.

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Khurshid Ahmad has also announced support for the NC alliance.

With its 41 MLAs voting with the support of six Congress, five independents, one MLA of CPI(M), three of the PDP, and one of AIP, the NC candidates have an edge over their BJP rivals.

The BJP can win the 4th seat only if there is some cross-voting by those who otherwise announced support for the NC candidates.

The NC has nominated Muhammed Ramzan Chowdhary, Sajad Kichloo, Shami Oberoi and Imran Nabi Dar.

The BJP has nominated three candidates, including its J&K President Sat Sharma.

If the NC does not get beyond 28 votes for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat, then alone the BJP with 28 votes would stand a chance on the 4th Rajya Sabha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor