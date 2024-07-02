NDA nominates RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha to Rajya Sabha from Bihar

Patna July 2 The NDA on Tuesday nominated Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) leader and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

Kushwaha, who lost the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from Karakat, has been a member of the Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, Legislative Assembly, and Legislative Council in the past.

Confirming his nomination, Bihar BJP President and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said, "Upendra Kushwaha is a senior leader. When the notification of the Rajya Sabha by-election is issued, he will be sent to the Upper House. All the constituent parties of the NDA have agreed to his nomination."

Sources said the decision was made collectively by all the NDA allies to maintain the support of the Kushwaha community, which plays a significant role in Bihar politics.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the NDA constituents for reposing their trust in him, Kushwaha emphasised the importance of working together to ensure NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled next year.

“I would like to thank all the allies, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We should all work together to ensure NDA's victory in next year's elections,” Kushwaha said.

In the Lok Sabha elections, Kushwaha contested from Karakat on an RLM ticket on behalf of the NDA but finished third behind CPI-ML's Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha, who won the polls, and Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, who contested as an Independent nominee.

Two Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant in Bihar after RJD's Misa Bharti and BJP's Vivek Thakur resigned from their seats following their victory in the Lok Sabha polls from Patliputra and Nawada, respectively.

