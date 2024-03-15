NDA Predicted to Secure Over 400 Seats in Loksabha Elections: Survey

According to a recent survey, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is likely to win more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. This marks the first time that a survey has predicted that the NDA will get more than 400 seats. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the election dates.

According to the mega opinion poll conducted by Network18, the NDA is likely to win 411 seats. The total strength of the Lok Sabha is 543. However, the BJP, which claims to win 370 seats, may fall short of its target. According to the opinion poll, the BJP is likely to win 350 seats in this election. If this happens, the BJP will get 47 more seats than it did in 2019.



According to the survey, the NDA is likely to win 77 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 28 in Madhya Pradesh, 10 in Chhattisgarh, 38 in Bihar and 12 in Jharkhand. The NDA is likely to win 25 seats in Karnataka, five in Tamil Nadu, and two in Kerala. Apart from this, the NDA's graph is also expected to increase in many states. The NDA is likely to win 13 seats in Odisha, 25 in West Bengal, eight in Telangana, 18 in Andhra Pradesh and 26 in Gujarat.

What will happen to I.N.D.I.A.?

According to the opinion poll, the opposition INDIA is likely to win 105 seats. The Congress, the single largest opposition party, is likely to win only 49 seats. In the 2014 elections, the Congress had won only 44 seats.