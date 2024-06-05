NDA stands 'united and firm', say leaders as they congratulate PM Modi

New Delhi, June 5 Stating that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) stands "united and firm", several top leaders congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being elected as the leader of the alliance on Wednesday.

"Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi Ji on being unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA. The last 10 years stand out as an era of large-scale development and welfare under the visionary leadership of PM Modi. The NDA is firmly committed to serving the nation and its people with renewed strength and momentum," Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X.

Shah, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and leaders from the alliance parties, participated in the meeting that took place at the Prime Minister's residence where a resolution was passed unanimously to elect Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance.

"Congratulate PM Narendra Modi ji on him being unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA. The transformational impact of your leadership to the lives of people in the nation and for the stature of India abroad has been unparalleled. Confident that your stewardship will continue guiding Bharat in our endeavor to be a Vishwabandhu," wrote External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, stated that the growth and development of India under PM Modi's leadership in the past decade is a testament to the NDA's commitment to the nation's progress.

"The NDA stands united and firm, dedicated to serving 140 crore Indians and ensuring a bright future for our country," he posted on X.

Hardeep Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs in Modi 2.0, also took to the social media, heaping praise on PM Modi's visionary leadership.

"The clear mandate by the voters giving a historic third term to PM Narendra Modi Ji is an assertion of faith in the unprecedented development and policies of financial and social inclusion implemented under the PM's visionary leadership during India's Modi Decade," he said.

