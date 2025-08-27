‘NDA will also cut names from ration cards and stop pensions’, claims Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Aug 27 Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav claimed on Wednesday that after the deletion of names from the voter list, the ruling NDA will also cut down the names of the citizens from the ration cards and stop the pensions of the elderly people.

“NDA is stealing votes through the Election Commission of India. Once the name is cut from the voter list, they will also cut your name from the ration card and stop pensions and other government benefits. This is an attack on the citizenship of the people,” Tejashwi Yadav said while addressing the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Gaighat, Muzaffarpur.

Accusing the ruling NDA of “stealing votes” through the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, Yadav coined a new phrase for the NDA alliance, terming it ‘Nahi Denge Adhikar’.

The RJD leader alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to “snatch the right to vote”, but asserted that the people of Bihar are vigilant and would resist any such attempt.

He also took a swipe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, referring to him as being in an “unconscious stage” and accusing his government of failing to control rising crime.

Yadav cited the case of a minor girl in Muzaffarpur who was raped and later died after being denied a hospital bed, calling the government “extremely insensitive.”

On state welfare schemes, Tejashwi accused the JD(U)-BJP government of being a “copycat”, claiming that several initiatives, including pension schemes, domicile policy, job creation, free electricity, and the Mai-Bahin-Maan Yojana, were first announced by him, only to be later replicated by the ruling alliance.

“This government is a duplicate. I ask you whether you want to accept a duplicate Chief Minister or an original one. We have the vision and blueprint to take Bihar ahead, not them,” Yadav added.

The rally also witnessed the participation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and DMK leader Kanimozhi, who joined the Voter Adhikar Yatra in a show of solidarity.

Tejashwi welcomed Stalin on Bihar’s soil and urged the gathering to give him and Kanimozhi a standing ovation.

Stalin later addressed the public in Tamil.

--IANS

ajk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor