NDA's Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan to file nomination today

New Delhi, Aug 20 The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice Presidential election, CP Radhakrishnan, is set to file his nomination on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the lead proposer in the first set of nomination papers.

The nomination will be filed in four sets, each carrying the signatures of 20 proposers and 20 seconders. While the first set will have PM Modi's signature as the chief proposer, the remaining sets will include signatures from Union ministers and senior NDA leaders, reflecting a broad consensus across the alliance.

Around 160 members of the NDA, including ministers and MPs, are expected to be present during the filing of the nomination papers at Parliament House.

The decision to nominate CP Radhakrishnan was taken unanimously during a key meeting of NDA floor leaders held at the residence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Senior NDA ally and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi confirmed the unanimous support, stating that all leaders present pledged their full backing for Radhakrishnan’s candidature.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi lauded CP Radhakrishnan’s contributions in public life, describing him as a leader with "humility, intellect, and grassroots connect." In a message posted on X, PM Modi said, “In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility, and intellect. He has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised. I am glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice-Presidential candidate of our alliance.”

Radhakrishnan, a senior BJP leader and current Governor of Meghalaya, has had an extensive political and administrative career. He has served as a Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu, and is known for his legislative acumen and commitment to social empowerment.

The Vice Presidential election is scheduled to be held next month, and with the NDA’s numerical advantage in Parliament, Radhakrishnan is widely expected to win.

