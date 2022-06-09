NDRF, Delhi Police sign pact to evolve disaster management training at all levels of basic police training

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Police on Thursday signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) to join hands to evolve and impart comprehensive disaster management training at all levels of basic police training.

The MoU was signed at Delhi Police headquarters in the presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and NDRF Director General Atul Karwal.

Karwal and Satyendra Garg, Special Commissioner of Police (Training), Delhi Police signed the agreement that aims to disseminate practical knowledge and procedures among police personnel and to make them aware of their role in the event of a disaster through a course comprising of live demonstrations, lectures, workshops and group discussions to imbibe skills of disaster management.

The agreement has been signed considering that Delhi is very much vulnerable to various disasters like fire incidents, building collapse, CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) incidents and floods, and therefore Delhi Police personnel must also be sensitized about disaster response.

"This initiative by both the forces will certainly increase the efficiency of Delhi Police in the field of disaster management," said the NDRF.

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner of Police Delhi Asthana underlined the need for a dedicated unit of Delhi Police for disaster management on the lines of the State Disaster Response Force as building such a force for Delhi is a necessity.

"During disasters, Police is the first agency to respond and hence there is an urgent need to equip them with the logistical and technical knowledge of Disaster Management," Asthana said.

Karwal said that the signing of this MoU will be a great opportunity for NDRF and Delhi Police to work together on the front of disaster management and urged for more cooperation between NDRF and local police so as to predict disaster in advance and work on an action plan accordingly.

"The disaster management training module designed by NDRF would provide inputs to officers of Delhi Police in dealing with critical & dynamic situations in management of manmade and natural disasters," Karwal said.

DIG Training, NDRF and Director, Delhi Police Academy has been designated Program Coordinators for this training and would act as points of contact between the two organizations, said the NDRF in a statement.

"Classes for Disaster Management module will be held as per training schedule for basic training courses of DANIPS (Prob.), PSIs and refresher courses for field officers. Courses on Basic Concepts of Disaster Management, Disaster Preparedness, IRS, BLS, CPR, Rescue, CBRN & Earthquake Safety will be covered," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

