NDRF Deploys 14 Teams in West Bengal for Cyclone Remal Rescue Operations

In response to the imminent landfall of Cyclone Remal, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has mobilized 14 teams to West Bengal. The deployment aims to support rescue and relief operations as the state braces for the impact of the cyclonic storm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Remal is expected to make landfall at midnight, affecting both the Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts.

The NDRF teams, equipped with essential rescue gear and medical supplies, are strategically positioned to respond swiftly to emergencies. Their efforts will focus on evacuating residents from vulnerable areas, providing medical aid, and ensuring the safety of those affected by the storm. West Bengal's coastal regions are on high alert, with local authorities coordinating closely with the NDRF and other disaster management agencies. Residents have been advised to follow safety protocols, stay indoors, and heed official warnings.

As Cyclone Remal approaches, the preparedness of the NDRF and local agencies underscores the importance of timely and efficient disaster response to mitigate the impact on lives and property. As a precautionary measure, the authorities at Shalimar railway station tied trains to the tracks using locks and chains to prevent sliding when the cyclone hit the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting to take note of the response and preparedness for the cyclone ahead of the landfall.