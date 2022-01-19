NDRF is symbol of courage, service, dedication, says Shah lauding force on its Raising Day

Commending the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on its Raising Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the force is a symbol of courage, service, dedication and faith.

"Hearty congratulations to all the soldiers on the 17th foundation day of @NDRFHQ," he added.

NDRF is a specialized force capable of responding to any type of disaster in the country and abroad. The NDRF Raising Day is celebrated on January 19 every year to mark the formation of the force, which came into existence on January 19, 2006. This year, the NDRF is observing its 17th foundation day.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor