NDRF teams undertake rescue operation in flood-hit Telangana village

Hyderabad, July 27 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with the help of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police were rescuing people stranded in floods at Moranchapalle village in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Six teams of NDRF were engaged in rescue operations. The rescue teams with

the help of district administration were shifting people to safe places.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said Army helicopters will be sent to the village for rescue operations.

The village was submerged with water from a nearby stream which was overflowing due to heavy overnight rains. People took shelter on roof-tops and even on trees.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar said 2,900 people stranded at various places were shifted to relief camps.

A flood monitoring centre has been set up at the DGP office in Hyderabad.

The DGP was personally monitoring the situation and rescue operations in

various districts

Additional DG Law Order, Greyhounds and other senior officials were also

monitoring the situation from police headquarters.

The DGP has appealed to people not to come unless it is inevitable. He

urged parents to control their children as the craze for taking selfies was

resulting in accidents.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor