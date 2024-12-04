NDTV Indian of the Year makes a comeback, to celebrate trailblazers

New Delhi, Dec 4 NDTV Indian of the Year is set to return with its grand 2024 edition, celebrating the exceptional Indians whose groundbreaking contributions have left an indelible mark on the nation and beyond.

This year’s theme, "Celebrating India – Inspiring Excellence," reflects the spirit of innovation and achievement that drives the nation forward.

The distinguished grand jury for this year’s awards comprises luminaries such as Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Asha Parekh, acclaimed Actor and Film Director, Piyush Pandey, Ad Guru, Justice A.K. Sikri, former Judge, Supreme Court of India, U.K. Sinha, former Chairman, SEBI, and Admiral Karambir Singh, former Chief of the Naval Staff. Along with this, Grant Thornton serves as the trusted Consulting Partner supporting the jury.

The event this year will be held on December 6 in the national Capital and will feature a stellar line-up of luminaries from various fields, showcasing the talent and achievements that define modern India.

Joining the celebration will be External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, business leaders like Gautam Hari Singhania, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Hitesh Doshi, acclaimed actors Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, as well as the versatile entertainer Kapil Sharma, among others. Together, they will shine a spotlight on the diverse talents and achievements shaping the nation’s future.

Past editions of the NDTV Indian of the Year have celebrated icons who have profoundly shaped India’s narrative.

Notable recipients include cultural icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, and the visionary leaders of Chandrayaan-3, alongside tech titan Satya Nadella, whose groundbreaking work has propelled India’s global standing.

NDTV Indian of the Year 2024, to be aired live on NDTV network on December 6, promises to be a grand celebration of excellence, innovation, and the indomitable spirit of India.

