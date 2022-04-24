NE states declare war on drugs as illicit trade booms on Myanmar border
By IANS | Published: April 24, 2022 09:39 AM2022-04-24T09:39:04+5:302022-04-24T09:50:08+5:30
Agartala, April 24 The northeastern states of India may have tamed the decades old insurgencies but now the ...
Agartala, April 24 The northeastern states of India may have tamed the decades old insurgencies but now the state governments in the region have had to launch a war against the rampant illegal drug trade, which flourished after the 1,643 km long India-Myanmar unfenced international borders turned into a hub of cross-border smuggling.
Besides various harmful drugs, especially heroin, highly-addictive methamphetamine tablets, also commonly known as 'Yaba', poppy seeds, opium, ganja
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app