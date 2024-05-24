NE states likely to witness moderate to very heavy rainfall for 3 days from Sunday

Guwahati/Agartala, May 24 Most northeastern states will witness moderate to very heavy rainfall for three days from Sunday due to a severe cyclonic storm arising from a depression over the central Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Friday.

An IMD statement said that the depression is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal by Saturday morning.

The cyclonic storm would intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night, continue to move nearly northwards and is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around Sunday midnight as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph, gusting to 130 kmph.

The IMD said that light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, is likely to occur in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland from May 26 to 28.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on May 27 and 28, Mizoram and Tripura on May 27, and Arunachal Pradesh on May 28, the IMD statement said.

