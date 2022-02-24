Nearly 2,000 from Haryana stuck in Ukraine, in touch with MEA: CM Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that nearly 2,000 people from Haryana, mostly students, were stuck in Ukraine and he was in touch with Union Ministry of External Affairs on this issue.Khattar also said the MEA had already set up a control room, while in Chandigarh, a control room has been set up by the state government where people from Haryana can contact on WhatsApp number 92123-14595. They can also reach Foreign Cooperation Department of Haryana government over “email– contactusatfcd@gmail.com”.

Khattar, who was addressing a joint press conference with Home Minister Anil Vij, while referring to the Ukraine situation, said among the Indians who are stuck there include nearly 2,000 from Haryana. “I am in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs,” he said replying to a question on the Ukraine situation and the number of those from Haryana who are stuck there. To another question, he said mostly students are among the nearly 2,000 from Haryana who are stuck. Among the students too, most of them are those who had gone to study medicine in Ukraine, the chief minister said. The situation in Ukraine deteriorated after President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation into Ukraine, triggering serious concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries.

