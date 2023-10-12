NEC asks people to ignore fake advertisement for placement abroad

Shillong, Oct 12 The North Eastern Council (NEC) on Thursday advised candidates to ignore fake advertisements for placement abroad, officials said.

A spokesperson of NEC Secretariat in Shillong said that some advertisements appearing in social media and certain sections of the media last week contain false information indicating that the council would be providing sponsorship of 300 candidates for Japan placement for nurses and caregivers.

The fake advertisements also claimed that 200 vacancies have, also, been announced for skill loans to be provided by NEC for the hotel industry.

The NEC, under the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), has requested the interested and eligible candidates to carefully check authentication for any job placement advertisement appearing in social media and certain section of the print media to avoid confusion and complication as NEC never sponsors such recruitment drives and provides skill loan.

