Needs adaptability of troops to ever-changing battlefield, innovative solutions to always be a step ahead: Lt Gen Dwivedi

It needs adaptability of our troops to ever-changing battlefield environment as well as the adoption of innovative solutions to surprise adversary, gain ascendancy and be always a step ahead in cognitive, virtual and physical space, emphasized Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Northern Command at North Tech Symposium, 2022 in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Friday.

"The valuable lessons of Operation Snow Leopard (against China) have been fully assimilated and are fused into our capacities with respect to swift mobilisation, appropriate force posturing, and infra development in synergy with other two services, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Civil Administration," he said while addressing the two-day Symposium.

"However, there is still more that needs to be done considering dynamics exhibited in terms of differing perceptions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Thus, at all times we need to be geared up and battle-hardened to counter the dynamic op situations and challenges and come out as winners," he added further.

While, the seminar conducted on the first day of the Symposium is intended at providing an opportunity to the participants from Army, Academia, and Industry to discuss issues related to the policy and procedures for expeditious procurement, niche technology on offer including surveillance, counter-surveillance and miscellaneous technologies developed under Raksha Atmanirbharta, the Indian OEMs/vendors will display their products and technologies on the Day-2.

With the theme of "Self Reliance in Defence through Atmanirbharta" and "infusion of new technologies to meet operational challenges of Northern Command", the North Tech Symposium 2022 is aimed at enabling greater engagements with the Indian Private Sector, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), R&D Organisations and Academia, as they all are partners in the development, fabrication and induction of technologically advanced systems for meeting the operational needs of Northern Command.

