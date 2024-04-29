NEET aspirant found hanging in Kota, parents refute suicide claim

Jaipur, April 29 A 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota late on Sunday, the police said on Monday, adding that the student was found hanging from the ceiling fan when the police broke open the door of his room.

The deceased identified as Sumit, a native of Rohtak district in Haryana, was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Kota.

"His parents called him on Sunday, but there was no response. So they called the hostel warden who then informed the police," an officer said.

On getting no response, the police broke open the door of Sumit's room and found him hanging from the ceiling fan at around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The postmortem was performed on Monday, and the exact cause of death is being ascertained, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Soni.

Sumit, who had unsuccessfully appeared for NEET earlier, was all set to take the test on May 5.

The officer also said the anti-hanging device was not found in Sumit's room. Out of the 12 rooms in the hostel, the anti-hanging device is missing in two rooms which is being probed by the police.

Sumit's parents had planned to visit Kota after his exams and take him back.

His father Vijaypal, who runs a fabrication shop, said that Sumit had no issues nor was he under any kind of pressure.

His grandfather Ramkumar also said that this doesn't seem to be a case of suicide, demanding an SIT probe into Sumit's death.

His family members said that hostels and institutes should be held responsible in such cases as the parents leave their kids in their trust.

The police said they are probing why the hostel did not install spring-loaded fans as per the district administration’s guidelines.

This was the eighth case of 'suicide' by a student in Kota this year.

Earlier, a student preparing for NEET committed suicide on March 24; on March 6, Abhishek, a JEE aspirant from Bihar, had ended his life; on February 20, the body Rachit, a JEE aspirant from Madhya Pradesh, was found in a forest area near Kota; on February 13, Shubhkumar Chaudhary from Chhattisgarh was found dead; on February 2, a student from Uttar Pradesh took his life; on January 31, a JEE aspirant named Niharika committed suicide; while another NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh took the extreme step on January 24.

