NEET aspirant from UP dies of illness in Kota, another student goes missing

Jaipur, Feb 19 A NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh died in Rajasthan's Kota after falling ill and another student, a JEE aspirant, has been missing since last one week, confirmed officials here on Monday.

The student from Uttar Pradesh was identified as Shivam Raghav, 21, from Aligarh. He was preparing for NEET in Kota for the last three years.

"Raghav was suffering from high sugar level and blood pressure for the last six months and was rushed to the MBS Hospital on Friday when his condition deteriorated," said Rajaram, sub-inspector at the Kunhari police station. Raghav’s condition continued deteriorating following which he was shifted to the ICU, where he succumbed on Sunday, he added.

Raghav’s death is the second death due to illness of a coaching student in Kota in the last four days.

On Thursday, JEE aspirant Parmeet Raj Roy died mysteriously after having dinner with friends. His father Rajiv Ranjan Roy has demanded a probe to ascertain the reason of the death.

Police officials confirmed to IANS that a JEE student has been missing for the last eight days. One Rachit Saundhya, a 16-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh (Rajgarh), had left the hostel on the pretext of going to take a test, however, he has been missing for the past eight days. He was preparing for JEE in Kota for the past year. The last location of the student was found in Guardia Mahadev Temple area, said police officials.

On the complaint of family members, different police teams were busy searching for the student, said officials.

"Police officials said that his bag and slippers were found in nearby Chambal River. There are crocodiles, ravines in Chambal so nothing can be said as of now till we get any confirmation," said officials.

Meanwhile, outgoing SP Sharat Chowdhary, while speaking to IANS, said, “It is sad to see coaching students feeling trapped in the pressure of studies and then committing suicide. This time, students’ suicides, their illness and missing cases were reported when the JEE result was to be announced. At times, we feel that there is a need to send these students to their native places a week before the result is announced so that they can have emotional support from their parents. No matter what the result is, at least, they will have a certain support system with them,” he added.

Four coaching students have committed suicide this year in Kota while last year 29 JEE and NEET aspirants had ended their lives.

