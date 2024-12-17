NEET Exam Pattern 2025: Offline or Online Mode to Be Decided After Discussions, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

NEET, the entrance exam for admission to medical courses, is set to undergo changes in its format this year. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has confirmed that discussions will be held with the Union Health Ministry to decide whether the examination will be conducted offline with a paper-pen format or online.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated, "The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health are continuously discussing whether the NEET UG medical entrance exam should be held in a pen-paper format or online. A decision on this matter is expected soon." Pradhan made these comments while speaking on Tuesday. He further mentioned that there have been two rounds of discussions between the Education Ministry and the Health Ministry, which is led by J.P. Nadda.

NTA to Conduct Only Pre-Admission Exams from 2025

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that starting in 2025, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct only the entrance preliminary exams for higher education institutions, with no recruitment exams. He mentioned that the structure of NTA will undergo changes in 2025, including the creation of 10 new posts and revisions to the exam formats.

Post-NEET UG Paper Leak, Exam Changes Under Discussion

Following the leak of the NEET UG exam question paper, the central government is considering significant changes to the exam system. Discussions are ongoing about shifting from a written format to an online examination.

