NEET paper leak case: ATS Detains two Teachers from Maharashtra, Latur

In the ongoing NEET paper leak case, the Maharashtra ATS team detained two teachers from Latur district on Saturday night over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam. Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jalil Umarkhan Pathan, teachers at a government-run school in Latur, were arrested by ATS's Nanded unit and are currently under investigation.

On Saturday, the Central government removed NTA Director General Subodh Singh and transferred the NEET-UG irregularities probe to the CBI. The Education Ministry formed a seven-member panel, led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan, to review the agency's operations and suggest exam reforms.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized a commitment to transparent, tamper-free exams. He mentioned the formation of a panel for exam reforms, strict actions against officials, and the CBI's involvement in the case. Pradhan assured that students' interests would be protected at all costs amidst nationwide litigation and protests regarding alleged exam irregularities.

Protests arose over NEET-UG due to a question paper leak and the awarding of grace marks to 1,500 students. The grace marks were rescinded later, and affected students were offered a re-test.