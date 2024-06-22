NEET Paper Leak Case: Bihar Police Detain Six From Jharkhand’s Deoghar in Alleged Irregularities in Medical Entrance Exam

Six people from Deoghar district in Jharkhand were detained by Bihar Police in relation to suspected irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam, according to an official statement on Saturday. The individuals were apprehended from a residence close to AIIMS-Deoghar within the Devipur police station jurisdiction on Friday night.

"The Bihar Police gave us a tip-off. On our identification, they were taken into custody. All the suspects have been taken to Bihar," SDPO (Deoghar Sadar) Ritvik Srivastava told PTI.

According to a statement issued by Deoghar Police, the suspects were reportedly residing at the residence of Jhunu Singh. They have been identified as Paramjit Singh (alias Bittu), Chintu (alias Baldev Kumar), Kaju (alias Prashant Kumar), Ajit Kumar, Rajiv Kumar (alias Karu), all hailing from Nalanda district in Bihar, and Panku Kumar.

The NTA conducted NEET-UG on May 5, with approximately 24 lakh candidates participating. The results were declared on June 4. However, allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities arose, particularly in states like Bihar.

