NEET PG Counselling to start from 12 Jan: Mansukh Mandaviya

OBC reservation in medical quota has been approved by the Supreme Court. The court had then approved to start counseling for NEET PG. Union Minister Mansukh Mandvia has said that PG counseling will start from January 12. On January 7, the Supreme Court had given its verdict in this regard. The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the validity of the Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats in NEET-PG and NEET-UG.

Among them, one direction is that "Counselling on the basis of NEET-PG 2021 and NEET- UG 2021 shall be conducted by giving effect to the reservation as provided by the notice dated 29 July 2021, including the 27 per cent reservation for the OBC category and 10 per cent reservation for EWS category in the AIQ seats".

"As assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors, following the order of the Honourable Supreme Court, the NEET-PG counselling is being started by the Medical Counselling Committee from January 12, 2022.

"This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Corona. My best wishes to all the candidates," Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

The NEET-PG exam was held on September 11, 2021, after being rescheduled twice in January and April.