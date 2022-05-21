NEET PG Exam to be held today, check timing and other details

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) is held today May 21. This exam is going to be for the aspirants who are seeking Diploma programs in all medical colleges, and universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST, and JIPMER. Candidates would need their admit cards to access the exam, candidates can download the admit card before the exam on the official website online. The exam will be held from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

NEET PG exam will be for three hours and 30 minutes. The SC on 13th May heard the plea on the delay of the exam, which was made by a bunch of aspirants. A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud heard the case and gave its verdict.

But the SC dismissed all requests and decided to commence the exam on the same date as it was earlier decided by the authorities. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 21. Earlier the exam was scheduled for March but later the authorities postponed the exam and decided to take it in May.