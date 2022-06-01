NEET-PG result declared, Health Minister Mandaviya congratulates qualified students

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET)-PG results have been declared.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister congratulated the students who qualified for NEET-PG.

"NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule," he tweeted.

Earlier on May 21, NEET-PG 2022 was conducted smoothly in 849 centres across 267 cities in the country.

A total of 1,77,415 candidates registered and around 93 per cent appeared last year in the exam.

More than 1,800 independent faculty appointed by NBEMS appraised the conduct of examination at the test centre, sources added.

NEET PG 2022 was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) mode with a duration of 3 hours 30 minutes.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had also refused to postpone NEET PG 2022.

The Court noted that around two lakh six thousand doctors have registered for the examination and postponing the NEET-PG will prejudice these doctors' careers, create chaos and uncertainty and create a deficiency of doctors in hospitals.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor