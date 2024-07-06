NEET UG 2024 Counselling Deferred Until Further Notice Amid Paper Leak Row

The counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 has been deferred till further notice. The development arises amidst allegations of irregularities, including claims of paper leaks, surrounding the NEET exam. At present, no new date has been announced for the counselling sessions.

NEET UG counselling deferred until further notice: Official sources pic.twitter.com/VVMvpGwDDH — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

Initially set to commence on July 6, the NEET UG all-India quota (AIQ) seat counselling has been deferred following the Supreme Court's rejection of a plea to delay the scheduled start date.

The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear multiple pleas related to NEET UG 2024 on July 8. These petitions include allegations of paper leaks, demands for the cancellation and re-conduct of the entire medical entrance exam, calls for investigations into the operations of the National Testing Agency (NTA), and other related issues.

NEET UG counselling is conducted through several rounds, including stray vacancy and mop-up rounds. Qualified students are required to first register and pay counselling fees, submit their choices after filling them in, lock their preferences, upload necessary documents, and finally, physically report to the allotted institute.