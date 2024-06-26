NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak Case: Patna Court Sends Accused Baldev Kumar Alias Chintu and Mukesh Kumar to CBI Remand

The CBI court in Bihar's Patna has sent accused Baldev Kumar Alias Chintu and Mukesh Kumar to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand on Wednesday, June 26.

The CBI, which is probing the NEET-UG question paper leak case, had the 18 accused in south custody for interrogation.

All the 13 accused from Patna and five from Jharkhand were in judicial custody. They were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOU), which was earlier investigating the case before it was handed over to the CBI.