NEET-UG 2024 Re-examination Request Denied by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has concluded the discussion regarding the re-examination for NEET UG 2024 by denying the request, citing insufficient evidence of a widespread leak of the question paper. three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is hearing petitions for a retest of the NEET-UG exam held on May 5 this year, citing a question paper leak and other malpractices.

Delivering the judgment, Chief Justice Chandrachud said the court had scrutinized the data presented by the National Testing Agency and a report by IIT Madras, which highlighted that there was no paper leak on a mass scale.

The court stated, "At the present stage, there is an absence of material on record to lead to the conclusion that the result of the exam is vitiated or that there is a systemic breach of the sanctity of the exam." The data on record does not indicate a systemic leak of the question paper, which would suggest a disruption of the exam's sanctity. The court acknowledged that conducting a new NEET-UG this year would have significant consequences for over 24 lakh students who took the exam.

In the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session on Monday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded to questions regarding the NEET-UG paper leak, asserting that the central government has nothing to hide and has submitted all the facts regarding the matter to the Supreme Court.