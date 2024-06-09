NEET-UG 2024 Results: Youth Congress Protests Amid Exam Rigging Allegations in Delhi's Raisina Road

Indian Youth Congress workers take to the streets, staging a protest at Raisina Road in Delhi. Their grievances stem from alleged rigging in the NEET-UG 2024 exam results.The demonstrators demand transparency and fairness in the examination process, urging authorities to address their concerns promptly.

A huge political row has erupted following the announcement of this year’s NEET examination results on June 4.The results drew the immediate attention of several students who raised concerns over irregularities in the awarding of marks. They alleged that the inflation of marks resulted in an unprecedented 67 candidates achieving a perfect score of 720/720 and securing the top rank. Six of these toppers are from the same exam centre in Haryana.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the competitive examination for admission to medical and dental courses in government and private colleges, has denied any irregularities. Indian Medical Association Junior Doctors Network has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the record number of students scoring perfect scores. The body has demanded a re-examination to ensure transparency.