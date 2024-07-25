NEET UG 2024 Revised Results Announced: Here's the Direct Link

The National Testing Agency has announced the revised NEET UG score on July 25. Candidates can download the NEET UG 2024 revised results from the official NEET website at neet.ntaonline.in . This update follows the correction of the physics questions after the Supreme Court dismissed the pleas for the cancellation and retesting of the medical exam, which was marred by controversies.

The NEET (UG) - 2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 from 02:00 to 05:20 PM (IST) at 4750 centers in 571 cities (including 14 cities abroad) for more than 24 lakh candidates. The result of the NEET (UG) – 2024 was initially declared on June 4.

How to Download NEET UG 2024 Revised Result

1. Visit the official website of NEET at neet.ntaonline.in .

2. Click on the notification link that reads 'NEET UG 2024 revised result.'

3. You will be redirected to a new window where you need to provide all the required information to log in.

4. The NEET UG 2024 revised result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save the NEET UG 2024 revised result for future reference.