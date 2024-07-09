NEET-UG Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Two More Persons From Patna

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more people, including a candidate, from Patna in connection with the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, officials announced Tuesday, bringing the total number of arrests by the agency to 11.

Officials reported that NEET-UG aspirant Sunny from Nalanda and Ranjit Kumar, the father of another candidate from Gaya, have been arrested.

The CBI has so far arrested eight people in the Bihar NEET-UG paper leak case, one person in connection with alleged manipulation in Latur and Godhra, Gujarat, and another from Dehradun related to a general conspiracy, officials said.