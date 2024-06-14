NEET UG Result 2024 Row: SC Issues Notices to Parties on NTA’s Plea for Transfer of Petitions From High Courts to Top Court

The Supreme Court issued notices to parties on Friday, June 14, regarding the National Testing Agency's (NTA) plea to transfer petitions from high courts to the apex court.

NTA's petition will be taken up on July 8, said the apex court. Several petitions have been submitted to high courts and Supreme Court, raising the allegations, including NEET UG exam paper leak, grace marks and a certainly increase in high scores.

NEET-UG row: SC issues notices to parties on plea of National Testing Agency seeking transfer of petitions from high courts to top court — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 14, 2024

The Modi government informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the NTA's decision to give grace marks to 1,563 candidates of NEET-UG 2024 has been cancelled. The students will be given the option to apply for a retest on June 23.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said there is no evidence of a paper leak in the NEET-UG exam. The NEET (UG) 2024 examination was conducted by the NTA on May 5 across 4,750 centres, with approximately 24 lakh candidates participating.