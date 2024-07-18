NEET-UG Result 2024: Supreme Court Directs NTA To Declare Centre-Wise and City-Wise Results on Website on July 20
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 18, 2024 04:27 PM2024-07-18T16:27:56+5:302024-07-18T16:28:26+5:30
The Supreme Court of India has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to publish the NEET-UG 2024 exam results on its website by 12 pm of July 20, ensuring anonymity by masking candidates' identities both city-wise and centre-wise. The court has mandated that the results be released separately for each city and examination centre.
SC directs NTA to declare centre-wise & city-wise results of NEET-UG 2024 by 12 noon of July 20— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2024
The Supreme Court has directed that the NEET-UG 2024 marks be published while ensuring anonymity of candidates. The results will be uploaded city-wise and center-wise as per the court's instructions. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on July 22, Monday.