NEET-UG Result 2024: Supreme Court Directs NTA To Declare Centre-Wise and City-Wise Results on Website on July 20

The Supreme Court of India has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to publish the NEET-UG 2024 exam results on its website by 12 pm of July 20, ensuring anonymity by masking candidates' identities both city-wise and centre-wise. The court has mandated that the results be released separately for each city and examination centre.

The Supreme Court has directed that the NEET-UG 2024 marks be published while ensuring anonymity of candidates. The results will be uploaded city-wise and center-wise as per the court's instructions. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on July 22, Monday.

