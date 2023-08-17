Nehru ji known for the work he did, not just the name, says Rahul Gandhi over renaming of museum

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, remarked, "Jawaharlal Nehru is known for the work he did and not just his name," in response to a controversy over the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) as the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society. Gandhi said this as he left on a two-day trip to Ladakh. The renaming of NMML has sparked a heated exchange between BJP and the opposition Congress. Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society is the new name for the NMML, a cultural institution in the heart of Delhi on Teen Murti Marg.

Nehru Ji ki pehchaan unke karam hai, unka naam nahi," Rahul Gandhi said at airport on his way to Ladakh.The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library has been officially renamed as the Prime Minister's Museum and Library Society from August 14. "Mr Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears, complexes and insecurities, especially when it comes to our first and longest-serving Prime Minister. He has had a single-point agenda of denying, distorting, defaming and destroying Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy. "He (Modi) has erased N and put P instead. That P is really for pettiness and peeve," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.The BJP said the museum now focuses on all prime ministers moving away from Nehru while in the Nehru Museum, no other PM got any space.