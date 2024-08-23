Nepal Bus Accident: Victims' Bodies to Be Brought Back to Maharashtra by IAF Plane Tomorrow

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed his condolences following the death of 24 people from Jalgaon district in a bus accident in Nepal. He extended his sympathies to the families affected by this tragedy. The dead bodies of 24 deceased in a bus accident which took place in Pokhara, Nepal, will be brought back to Maharashtra tomorrow.

According to ANI An Indian Air Force plane will transport the bodies. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also oversees the disaster relief and rehabilitation department, has been in contact with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other officials in Delhi. A nodal officer has been appointed to coordinate the return of the deceased to Maharashtra.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the Chief Minister of full cooperation from the central government. In response to the Chief Minister's request, the bodies of the 24 deceased will be flown to Nashik tomorrow, Saturday, by an Air Force plane. From Nashik, the bodies will be delivered to their families. Upon learning of the accident, Chief Minister Shinde maintained continuous communication with both state relief and rehabilitation officials and central authorities to stay informed about the relief efforts.

The Chief Minister had specifically requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite the return of the bodies to Maharashtra. The union Home minister confirmed that a special officer has been appointed for coordination and that an Air Force aircraft will be deployed to transport the bodies. The plan is to first fly the bodies from Nepal to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, and then from Gorakhpur to Nashik. Following this, the bodies will be handed over to the families.