Nepal offers easy border for Pak, Chinese nationals sneaking into India

Noida, July 8 Nepal, which shares borders with several Indian states, but has no proper fencing, is becoming a safe passage for Pakistan and Chinese people as they infiltrate into India, and later indulge in illegal work.

Recently, a Pakistani woman identified as Seema Ghulam Haider fell in love with an Indian man and illegally entered India through Nepal along with her four children.

The couple got in touch in 2019 through the online game PUBG and eventually got closer.

The woman along with her four children had been staying at a rented accommodation in Greater Noida for about 50 days.

After her arrest, the Noida Police wrote a letter to the central security agencies asking them to investigate the matter and also wrote a letter to the Home Ministry to improve the security arrangements at the entry and exit points of Nepal.

Earlier also, police arrested many Chinese foreign nationals who sneaked into India through the open Nepal border

The Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested two Chinese nationals identified as Deng Chonko and Mag Houze, who were staying illegally in India,

The two accused who illegally entered India through Nepal were staying in Greater Noida. Fake Aadhaar and PAN cards were recovered from their possession.

Earlier, the STF had arrested two Chinese nationals who used to get Indian passports made for Chinese citizens.

One of the accused was identified as Baig Houze. In October 2022, the police arrested him without a visa and deported the accused back to China.

After reaching China, the accused came to Nepal on a tourist visa. From there, after boarding the bus, he again came to Greater Noida via Maharajganj border and started living illegally and made a fake Aadhaar card.

Nepal is becoming a safe passage for people coming to India illegally from Pakistan and China.

Chinese citizens consider coming to India via Nepal as the easiest and safest passage. A few days back, Chinese nationals were arrested by the SSB jawans on their way back to the border. They traveled around Delhi-NCR for 18 days without a visa.

Cases registered

Pakistani woman Seema Haider illegally entered India through Nepal with her four kids and started staying with a man who met her through the online game PUBG.

A Pakistani girl Iqra who fell in love with Indian boy Mulayam Singh, a resident of Prayagraj, while playing Ludo online and came all the way to India via Kathmandu in September 2022 and staying illegally in Bengaluru was eventually held by police on January 23, and repatriated to Pakistan on February 19.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) onJune 11, 2022 arrested two Chinese nationals after they were caught illegally crossing the Indo-Nepal border. The accused couldn’t produce any valid documents to validate their presence in Indian territory, the SSB said.

The two Chinese nationals identified as Yung Hai Lung and Lo Lung illegally entered India from the Nepal border on May 24, 2022.

The duo travelled in Delhi-NCR without visa for 18 days, where they stayed at the flat of their friend.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the Chinese nationals reached Kathmandu from Thailand on May 23 with a woman and then on May 24, they entered India.

Traveling to Nepal from Delhi is much more convenient as private buses of more than 10 companies travel daily between Delhi and Nepal.

The Delhi-Nepal bus runs from 10 a.m. in the morning till late in the evening.

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim and Uttarakhand share boundaries with Nepal. The length of the Bihar and Nepal border is 726 km. Uttar Pradesh shares a 551-km-long border with Nepal.

The total length of the Nepal and India border is 1751 km. These routes are used to illegally enter India.

Talking to IANS, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that Nepal has become an easy route for anti-national forces ever since the fencing of Punjab and Bengal borders.

He said that due to the friendly relations between India and Nepal, no fencing has been done in the middle of the border, due to which foreign intruders are taking advantage.

He said that checking is done at all entry and exit points in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, but many times these infiltrators enter India by dodging the security system.

