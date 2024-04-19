Nestle Controversy: CCPA Urges FSSAI Probe into Allegations of Selling High-Sugar Baby Products in India

The Consumer Protection Regulator CCPA has urged the Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) to investigate allegations made by a Swiss NGO, Public Eye, and the International Baby Food Action Network. They claim that Nestle is selling baby products with higher sugar content in less developed countries such as India.

Nidhi Khare, the Consumer Affairs Secretary and head of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), informed PTI that they have formally reached out to FSSAI to take notice of the report on Nestle's baby products.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has acknowledged the report and issued a notice to the FSSAI. The findings by the Swiss NGO, Public Eye, and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN) indicate that Nestle has been marketing baby products with higher sugar content in less developed regions of South Asia, including India, as well as in African and Latin American nations, compared to markets in Europe.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Nestle India had said it never compromises on compliance and it has reduced added sugar in baby food products in India by over 30 per cent depending on variants over the past five years. Reduction of added sugars is a priority for Nestle India. Over the past 5 years, we have already reduced added sugars up to 30 per cent, depending on the variant, the company spokesperson had said.

Stressing that compliance is an essential characteristic of Nestle India, the spokesperson said, We will never compromise on that. We also ensure that our products manufactured in India are in full and strict compliance with CODEX standards (a commission established by WHO and FAO) and local specifications (as required) pertaining to the requirements of all nutrients including added sugars.

As per the report, Nestle's wheat-based product, Cerelac, designed for six-month-old babies, is marketed without any added sugars in the UK and Germany. However, the analysis of 15 Cerelac products from India revealed an average of 2.7 grams of added sugar per serving.