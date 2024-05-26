Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Halts Flight Operations Due to Cyclone Remal

In anticipation of Cyclone Remal, flight operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata have been suspended.The decision was made to ensure the safety of passengers and aircraft during the adverse weather conditions.Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updates on their flights.

According to the weather department, extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha on May 26 and 27. Parts of northeast India may also witness extremely heavy rainfall due to the impact of Remal on May 27 and 28.

Some places in coastal West Bengal, including Sagar Islands, Namkhana and Bakkhali in South 24 Parganas witnessed cloudy skies this morning, while nearby places saw rain with light gusty winds as the cyclone approached the coast.