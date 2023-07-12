"Network connectivity restored in Manali": Himachal CM Sukhu 

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that network connectivity has been restored in Manali.

After BSNL Mobile, Landline and FTTH services were restored in Manali on Wednesday CM Sukhu said that efforts are underway to restore the network in Kasol.

In this regard, CM Sukhu said, "Network connectivity has been restored in Manali. Efforts are underway to restore the network in Kasol, with successful progress made today up to Jari, which is located 3 kilometres from Kasol. If the weather allows, the network should be fully restored in Kasol tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhu said that around 50 per cent of stranded tourists have been evacuated from the flood-hit regions and added that the government's priority is to safely evacuate tourists.

Following excessive rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhu also conducted an aerial survey of affected areas and said the government is working hard to restore road transport and power supply.

Earlier today, the Himachal Chief Minister's Office informed that 2000 people stranded in the Kasol area have been evacuated so far.

The incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides, causing significant damage in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali.

Due to incessant rainfall in the region, many tourists have been stranded in Manali. Internet services and electricity supply have been disrupted due to the flood in the area.

