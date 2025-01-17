Never pursued any position in party, says Dy CM Shivakumar on K'taka Congress infighting

Bengaluru, Jan 17 Amid demands for his replacement as the Congress party's state president, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has stated that he never pursued any position.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Shivakumar, in response to a question about the demand for a new State President, said, “I have never chased any position. These positions are not sought; they are offered. Positions are granted based on leadership skills and organisational capacities within our party. I cannot speak for other political parties. This is not a matter to be discussed in the media.”

“The party will address these issues, and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from Karnataka, is well aware of the situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa met state Home Minister G. Parameshwara at his residence in Bengaluru for 40 minutes, sparking speculation. When questioned by the media, Minister Mahadevappa clarified that no specific issues were discussed, and it was an informal meeting.

Speaking to the media, Minister Parameshwara stated, “There is nothing unusual. Mahadevappa came to discuss personal matters. Are we not allowed to talk? We often visit each other. Can’t we have lunch or dinner together?”

He further clarified, “Mahadevappa’s visit was personal and has no connection with the current developments in the party. No one can stop us from visiting other leaders’ residences.”

The party high command has intervened and postponed a meeting of legislators and representatives from SC and ST communities, which was organised by Home Minister Parameshwara. Sources indicate that both Parameshwara and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are upset over the decision.

Parameshwara remarked that if the party wishes to prevent community leaders from holding meetings to discuss their concerns, they are capable of managing the situation. He also acknowledged that it is natural for party leaders to seek a new State President.

Congress national General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala arrived in Karnataka earlier in the day, and sources suggested that he is likely to address the infighting, which has persisted despite gag orders from the party’s national leadership.

