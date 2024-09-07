New Aadhaar Applicants in Assam Required to Provide NRC Application Receipt Number, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday, September 7, that new applicants who want to apply for an Aadhaar card in Assam must submit the National Register of Citizens (NRC) application receipt number. He said Aadhaar cards were issued more than the population in Dhubri district. He said there must be some suspected people got Aadhaar cards. Assam Government will issue a notification in the next 10 days that if you don't apply for NRC, you will not get an Aadhaar card in the new process.

"Aadhaar cards more than the population in Dhubri district were issued. Maybe some suspected people got Aadhaar cards. Assam Government will issue a notification in the next 10 days that if you don't apply for NRC you will not get Aadhaar card in the new process. This notification will not be implemented in tea garden areas. From October 1, except tea garden, adults in other districts will have to go through a strict process," said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press conference in Guwahati.

"New applicants for Aadhaar in Assam need to submit NRC application receipt number," said CM Sarma. He said the state government would intensify the process of identifying illegal migrants across the border.

"The detection process of foreigners was almost stopped after the updation process of NRC. In the last few months, we have arrested or pushed back 20-30 Bangladeshis. Today we have ordered to intensify the detection of illegal immigrants in Assam. We have published detailed guidelines. We want to strengthen the process," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further added.

"We had thoroughly discussed the recommendations of the Justice (Retd) Biplab Sarma Commission. 52 recommendations are under the ambit of the state government, 5 recommendations are under the ambit of both state and Centre. The state government can implement 52 of the 67 recommendations of the Commission. There are 5-6 recommendations where we must talk with organisations and public,"Assam CM said in Guwahati during his press briefing on illegal foreigners in the state.

"We have decided to bring the 52 recommendations in the implemention stage before Bohag Bihu. In next 3-months we will discuss with AASU and other organisations. As of now, we can't implement the recommendation of 80 percent reservation of Assamese people in Assembly, Panchayat. We want to seriously talk with the Centre about it," he said.

The state government has directed the Assam Police Border Organisation to take immediate measures to strengthen border surveillance and curb the entering of illegal citizens. The directive comes after reports revealed that 54 illegal immigrants were detected in various districts of state from January 2024 to date.

According to the order, 48 illegal immigrants were detected in Karimganj district, 4 in Bongaigaon district, and one each in Haflong GRP and Dhubri district. Of these, 45 individuals were successfully pushed back into their country of origin, while nine were arrested in Karimganj. The detection of suspected non-Indian nationals and foreign-origin individuals in certain areas of the state, particularly in Upper Assam and North Assam districts, has also raised concerns about national security.

"In light of the above, and with a view to strengthening efforts to detect illegal immigrants entering Assam via its international borders, the Assam Police Border Organization is hereby directed to take all necessary preventive and precautionary measures to intensify detection and proactively curb the movement of illegal migrants, while taking steps to repatriate these individuals," the order reads.

To address these issues, the Assam Police Border Organization has been directed to implement a series of measures, including:

Strengthening border surveillance by increasing patrolling and surveillance in areas under the jurisdiction of Border Outposts to detect and prevent illegal border crossings.

Establishing stronger coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) and other Central agencies to facilitate seamless information sharing and joint operations for enhanced border security.

Enhancing intelligence-gathering mechanisms, focusing on cross-border networks and infiltration routes, and deploying trained personnel in key areas to gather and process actionable intelligence for timely intervention.

Conducting community awareness programmes in border areas to encourage local residents to report suspicious movements or new settlers, aiding in the early detection of potential illegal immigrants.

Ensuring that all identified cases of illegal immigrants are promptly documented and forwarded to the Foreigners Tribunals for adjudication.